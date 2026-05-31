PDEA seizes P604M in drugs, arrests 126 in weeklong crackdown

PDEA Director General Isagani Nerez said the agency carried out 88 operations across the country during the weeklong crackdown. Confiscated contraband included more than 66 kilograms of methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, about 400,000 marijuana plants, 260,000 marijuana seedlings, as well as cocaine, ecstasy, and ketamine.

A major portion of the seizure came from a joint operation with the Bureau of Customs at the Manila International Container Port on 25 May. Authorities intercepted 129 rectangular packs containing 43 kilograms of shabu with an estimated street value of P292.4 million.

PDEA said investigators are conducting case build-up operations to determine the shipment's origin, intended recipients, and possible links to international drug trafficking networks.

Among the 126 individuals arrested were 66 alleged drug pushers, 29 drug den visitors, 13 drug den operators, and nine employees. All face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“This weeklong anti-drug campaign reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting Filipino communities from the threats of illegal drugs,” Nerez said.

He added that PDEA, in coordination with the Philippine National Police, will continue intensifying intelligence operations and strengthening monitoring at ports to dismantle drug trafficking syndicates operating in the country.