Authorities said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 19-year-old man was taken to a hospital in serious condition, while two other women suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The 91-year-old woman driving the vehicle was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the fire department.

Aerial footage showed a white Tesla with front-end damage lodged against a partially crushed security structure in the parking lot.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Authorities had not immediately released the identity of the woman who died or determined what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.