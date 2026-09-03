Sports Vision’s staging of its season launch outside Metro Manila underscores Cebu’s growing stature as one of the country’s premier volleyball hubs. Organizers are expecting the high-profile opening to draw a record crowd and set the tone for another major year of Philippine volleyball.

The Cebu launch is particularly fitting as the PVL and Spikers’ Turf celebrate their 10th season, a milestone that reflects the sustained growth of both leagues and the sport’s expanding reach across the country.

Preparations are already underway for what Sports Vision hopes will be a marquee event at the SM Seaside Cebu Arena, which broke ground in 2021 and officially opened to the public last July.

The decision to bring the season-opening festivities to Cebu highlights the province’s deep volleyball roots and its continuing contribution to the development of the sport. Cebu has long been a hotbed of volleyball talent, producing established stars, promising young players and a steady stream of athletes who have made their mark in both the PVL and Spikers’ Turf.

Among the prominent PVL players with Cebuano roots are Choco Mucho’s Sisi Rondina of Compostela, Cebu; Deanna Wong of Minglanilla; and Isa Molde of Catmon. Also hailing from Cebu are Farm Fresh players Lorene Toring and Pierre Abellana, Nxled’s Krich Macaslang and PLDT’s Shiela Kiseo, among others.

The Visayas has likewise produced talent in the men’s game, with players such as former Cignal standout Edward Ybañez and VNS’ Jayvee Sumagaysay representing the region in the Spikers’ Turf.

The region’s growing volleyball culture has also been reinforced by Sports Vision’s grassroots and developmental initiatives.

Last year, Sports Vision launched the V-League Visayas, a regional collegiate competition featuring six men’s and six women’s teams, all based in Cebu and affiliated with the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI). The league expanded its reach further last July with the staging of the Panay-Negros tournament in Passi City, Iloilo, providing another platform for emerging volleyball talent in the Visayas.

These developments have helped strengthen Cebu and the wider Visayas region as an important pipeline for players who can eventually make the jump to the country’s premier professional leagues.

With that backdrop, the 10th-season launch takes on added significance.

The celebration will also feature a Spikers’ Turf matchup, completing the triple-header and bringing some of the country’s biggest volleyball names to a venue that is itself making its mark as a major sports and entertainment destination.

For Sports Vision, the Cebu staging is both a celebration of a decade of league-building and a statement of where Philippine volleyball is headed – beyond the traditional confines of the capital and deeper into regions where the sport continues to thrive.

And with Cebu’s passionate volleyball community expected to turn out in force, the historic 10th season of the PVL and Spikers’ Turf could get the grand opening it deserves.