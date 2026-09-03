According to the three-page public filing, the prosecution submitted its List of Witnesses as Annex A and its List of Evidence as Annex B pursuant to an earlier order of the chamber.

Both annexes were filed confidentially under the court’s regulations because they contain sensitive witness information.

The filing was signed by ICC Deputy Prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang in The Hague, Netherlands.

Because the annexes are confidential, the public filing does not identify the witnesses or specify the evidence included in the prosecution’s submissions.