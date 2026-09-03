"We put ourselves in a great spot to have a chance to win this thing," the 21-year-old Hernandez, drained six birdies in shooting a four-under-par 68, said as the Filipinos take a 426 aggregate into the final 18 holes.

"The game plan will stay the same for us," he went on.

"And that is to do whatever it takes to shoot the lowest score possible."

Suzuki, meanwhile, birdied three of his last six holes and carved out a 70 as the duo made up for the struggles that Rolando Bregente had in returning a 78.

“I hit it really well out there," the 18-year-old Suzuki said.

"My round was basically like that of (Wednesday) but I just couldn't get some of my putts to drop. Then came a really terrible double bogey on N0. 10 for me. We pretty much struggled on that hole all week.”

"But it definitely was our day today," he added. "We were able to improve by eight shots (from the second round) and cut our deficit in half. It will definitely be an exciting final round tomorrow."