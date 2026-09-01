"This only confirms the thoughts of the team that we really have a solid shot at winning this," the 24-year-old Bregente said in Filipino. His only bogey came on the 16th, when he three-putter from about 25 feet. "The greens are the main defense of the course, and I saw Jet (Hernandez) struggle with his putting."

Jeffrey Shen and Markus Zachary Lam returned 70s to comprise scoring for HK-China, while Taisei Nagasaki and Mao Matsuyama fired 71s to make up the Japanese score as they threw away the 73 of Kaito Sato. Ethan Tian's 73 for HK-China also did not count.

"Yeah, I had a rough putting day," Hernandez, the National Strokeplay chapmpion back home, said. "I thought I committed and visualized really well and was starting (my putts) on line and rolling really good. Bit they just didn't drop today."