"The course is pretty challenging, but it will be a fun one," Shinichi Suzuki, who won the PH Match Play championship two weeks ago, said after the team's official practice round. "I like our chances this week because anyone (on the team) can play well on this course.

"We just have to give it our best and let God do His will."

The Philippines will be coming off a forgettable hosting of the event a few years back, finishing out of the top 10 at the Masters of Manila Southwoods in 2022 before Vietnam bucked the odds with a trio that ruled the event on home soil.

But with this trio that also counts Strokeplay champion Jet Hernandez and Rolando Bregente, this Philippine squad certainly looks formidable on paper.

"I think if we commit to our targets and (be able to) fire at the right spots, we'll be fine," the 21-year-old Hernandez said as he fulfills another tour of duty with the national squad before returning to the United States later in the week. "The greens are a little tricky. But we will get used to it as the week goes on."

Vietnam is the defending champion, surprising the talented field at Vinpearl Golf Haiphong. But the Vietnamese will be with just one of the three players that gave their country its first Nomura Cup, as Ho Anh Huy breaks in a duo that takes over from Nguyen Anh Minh and Le Khanh Hung, who both have collegiate commitments in the United States.

"We have a pretty good chance because the course is tough and I have good teammates," the 24-year-old Bregente said with a slight laugh. "But seriously, it's us against the course and it's a formidable challenger. But we like our chances."