TARLAC CITY — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday announced that the national government will provide P300 million to the local government of Tarlac City for the reconstruction of the damaged Aquino and Aganan bridges, which serve as vital thoroughfares for residents and motorists.

Without the bridges, travel time from Gerona to Tarlac City could take up to an hour and a half, prompting Marcos to call for the reconstruction to be completed as soon as possible.

“So right now, ang ginagawa dito ay nagbubuo ng bailey bridge at pansamantalang mapalitan ang nasirang section na natangay ng ilog. Siguro within 1 week, pwede na ang pedestrian crossing. So within 2 weeks siguro pwede na tayong mabuksan para makadaan ang mga sasakyan,” the President told reporters in an ambush interview.