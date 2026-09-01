TARLAC CITY — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Tuesday it has suspended search operations for four people still missing after their vehicle plunged into the Tarlac River following the partial collapse of Agana Bridge here on 29 August.

Operations were halted shortly after they began due to strong river currents and low visibility that posed significant safety risks to rescue personnel.

“As of 31 August, operations have yet to resume. The search will only continue once river conditions are deemed safe,” the PCG stated.