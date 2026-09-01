TARLAC CITY — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Tuesday it has suspended search operations for four people still missing after their vehicle plunged into the Tarlac River following the partial collapse of Agana Bridge here on 29 August.
Operations were halted shortly after they began due to strong river currents and low visibility that posed significant safety risks to rescue personnel.
“As of 31 August, operations have yet to resume. The search will only continue once river conditions are deemed safe,” the PCG stated.
Coast Guard Station Pampanga, together with the Special Operations Unit NCR–Central Luzon, deployed rubber boats during the initial search. It is also coordinating closely with the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices of Tarlac and Nueva Ecija, the Tarlac City Police Office and other responding agencies.
The PCG emphasized that the safety of rescue personnel remains a priority as they work to locate the four missing individuals.
The agency assured that it will continue monitoring the area while preparing for the resumption of operations.