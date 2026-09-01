The House Committee on Appropriations approved the Office of the President’s (OP) proposed P10.15-billion budget for 2027 on Tuesday after a majority of lawmakers voted to extend parliamentary courtesy to the institution and terminate committee deliberations.

The motion was approved by a vote of 37-5 despite objections from minority lawmakers who demanded greater scrutiny of the OP’s spending, particularly its confidential and intelligence funds.

The proposed P10.15-billion allocation is nearly 63 percent lower than the P27.3 billion provided to the OP under the 2026 General Appropriations Act.

Executive Secretary Ralph Recto explained that the significantly higher allocation for 2026 included funding for the Philippines’ hosting of activities related to its chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The proposed 2027 allocation covers the OP’s regular programs and excludes funding for locally funded projects.

Of the total, P7.46 billion is earmarked for Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses, P1.78 billion for Personnel Services and P839.6 million for Capital Outlays.

‘Congress has to be fair’

ACT Teachers Partylist Rep. Antonio Tinio objected to extending parliamentary courtesy to the OP, arguing that Congress should subject the President’s office to the same level of scrutiny it has demanded from the Office of the Vice President.

“Congress has to be fair in its application of the principle of transparency. If Congress strongly demands transparency from the Office of the Vice President then it should be the same for the Office of the President,” Tinio said in his manifestation.

“The Office of the President has to explain why nearly half of its budget is allocated for confidential and intelligence funds. The people want answers direct from the Office of the President,” he added.

Tinio also challenged Recto to waive parliamentary courtesy and answer questions from lawmakers at the committee level.

Kabataan Partylist Rep. Renee Co, Kamanggagawa Partylist Rep. Eli San Fernando, Gabriela Partylist Rep. Sarah Elago and 4K Partylist Rep. Iris Marie Montes similarly called for greater scrutiny of the OP budget.

The lawmakers raised their objections amid allegations of corruption involving flood control projects that have confronted the Marcos administration.

Recto later defended the OP’s handling of confidential funds, pointing to the office’s record of receiving unmodified audit opinions from the Commission on Audit.

Asked about concerns over differing levels of congressional scrutiny applied to the offices of the President and Vice President, Recto said accountability mechanisms were being handled by Congress.

“I expect the House to amend the proposal of the executive, the budget, and pass the budget on time,” Recto said when asked about his expectations for the plenary deliberations on the OP’s proposed budget.