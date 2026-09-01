Asueta said the suspect was arrested on the night of 24 August after operatives of the Bulacan Provincial Cyber Response Team (PCRT) discovered his activities through proactive cyber patrolling.

The team, together with its Warriors against Cybercrime Auxiliary Force, was monitoring the illegal online sale of fully verified e-wallet accounts and registered SIM cards when it discovered a social media account offering registered SIMs for P10 each.

Further investigation showed that the suspect was allegedly selling registered SIM cards in bulk.

Police said the suspect admitted personally registering some of the SIM cards using the identities of other individuals because registered cards were easier to sell than unregistered ones.

He also allegedly told investigators that some of the SIM cards had already been registered when he bought them from an unidentified seller.

Authorities seized 400 SIM cards during the operation.

The SIM cards will undergo further investigation, with authorities seeking a Warrant to Disclose Computer Data.

The suspect faces charges for violation of Section 7 of Republic Act 11934, or the SIM Registration Act of 2022, in relation to Section 6 of RA 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

He remains in PNP-ACG custody following inquest proceedings and is awaiting resolution of the case.

Asueta said the operation was part of PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.’s directive to strengthen cyber patrolling and pursue individuals using social media for cybercrime-related activities.

“The sale of registered SIM cards poses a serious threat to public safety by enabling scams and other cybercrimes. We are determined to prevent these operations and hold offenders accountable. We encourage everyone to stay informed and report any suspicious online activities involving SIM cards to any ACG office for appropriate action,” Asueta said.