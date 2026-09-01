Decades of concrete walls couldn't keep Mali confined to just her lifetime. Even in death, the Philippines' famous elephant remains on display, cementing her tragic legacy as the “world's saddest elephant.”

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Aug. 27, the Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila shared the official debut of Mali’s taxidermied body at the National Museum of Natural History, displayed to “honor” the late elephant.

“SI MA’ALI 🐘 SA BAGO NITONG TAHANAN,” the post read, accompanied by photos of the preserved mammal.

Instead of celebration, the announcement triggered a wave of public backlash.

The comment section quickly filled with grief and indignation rather than awe, with users expressing sympathy for Mali’s restless afterlife.

"Kawawa naman tong elepante na to hanggang sa kamatayan ginawa parin siyang palamuti," (Poor elephant, even in death she is still used as a decoration), one Facebook user wrote.