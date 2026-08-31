Floodwaters remained knee- to waist-deep in some communities as the senator visited residents affected by flooding brought by the southwest monsoon, or Habagat.

“Nasisiyahan po ako sa mainit nilang pagsalubong sa akin, malaking bagay na makita ko sila ng personal at higit sa lahat ay mayakap at makadaupang palad sila,” Lapid said.

“I am grateful for the warm welcome they gave me. It means a lot to see them personally and, most importantly, to embrace them and shake their hands,” he added.

Lapid said he hoped the assistance would help ease the difficulties faced by families affected by the prolonged flooding in Central Luzon.

Last week, the senator also distributed food packs to around 8,000 families whose communities remained flooded in Minalin, Macabebe, Masantol, Candaba, Sasmuan and Guagua in Pampanga, as well as Hagonoy and Calumpit in Bulacan.

Before the relief distribution in Arayat, residents of Barangay Suclayin greeted Lapid, whom they call “Supremo,” with a birthday song.

Barangay Chairman Elvis Calma thanked Lapid for the assistance, saying the senator was the first national government official to personally visit the barangay following the flooding.