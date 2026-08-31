“This is huge for us because it lets us test our skills heading into the UAAP. We’re happy with our performance because we were also able to play our game,” said Antivo, who highlighted the tournament’s value as preparation for the UAAP.

On the women’s side, FEU-1 also secured the championship in two matches, with Shy Gabisay and Christine Golez defeating De La Salle College of Saint Benilde’s Zachi Chua and Gytha Valdez, 6-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-3, in the doubles match.

Last UAAP season’s MVP Chrishien Santillan earlier defeated her National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) counterpart Jesmaine Tayag, 11-5, 11-5, 11-7, to put FEU on the cusp of the championship.

“This gives us huge exposure, and at the same time it helps us figure out our roster lineup for the UAAP, as well as the weaknesses we need to address,” said Santillan, a former NCAA MVP.

The two Tiger Paddlers squads dominated their respective Katipunan foes in the semifinals. UST-1 swept University of the Philippines-2 in two matches, 3–2 and 3–1, while UST-2 also defeated UP-2 in two matches, 3–0 and 3–1.

Meanwhile, FEU-1 took down Blue Paddlers-1 in two matches, 3–1 and 3–0, while CSB stopped the Angel Laude-led DLSU-1 in both matches, 3–2, to arrange the championship showdown.

Over in Division 2, UST-3 completed its dominant run by sweeping Rizal Technological University-2, 3–0 and 3–0, to claim the men’s title, while University of Mindanao-3 captured the women’s championship over UP-2.

UST-3’s men’s team was composed of Dirk Atilano, Josh Canalin, Louise Gacias, and Laurence Melendez, while UM-3 fielded Ayesha Quibol, Charlotte Delos Reyes, and Jennylee Dable.

UST-5, featuring high school boys’ singles champion Emmanuel Paculba alongside Josh Banas and Franz Acasio, won the high school boys’ team title.

National Academy of Sports-1, meanwhile, claimed the high school girls’ championship over NAS-2.