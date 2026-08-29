"Nakatulong po talaga sa kin yung training namin sa national team, especially lately na parang morning and evening. Siguro don sa span na ganon yung training namin, nag-improve ako at mas naging prepared para day tournament na to," said Laude, the country’s current top-ranked women’s player.

Laude earlier dominated her group and never looked back in the playoffs, booking her spot in the final after dispatching fellow Lady Paddler Leslie Dizon, 11-3, 11-5, 11-4.

The seasoned paddler, however, shared that being part of the national squad has been a double-edged sword.

"One thing na tumatak sa kin is before, natatakot akong lumaro sa ka-level ko. Pero ang sinabi sa kin, huwag akong matakot matalo at dahil doon mas nalalabas ko yung 100 percent ko," Laude shared.

Sarmiento, meanwhile, settled for silver in the singles competition while also earning a bronze medal after reaching the semifinals of the women’s doubles.

University of Santo Tomas, meanwhile, secured a 1-2 finish in the women’s doubles, with Kaye Encarnacion and Janna Paculba defeating top seeds Althea Gudes and Micah Tanate, 8-11, 11-7, 15-13, 11-8, in the final.

On the men’s side, DLSU’s Morrison Torres captured his second medal of the tournament after teaming up with Joseph Noriega to win the men’s doubles gold.

Torres, who reached the semifinals of the singles draw, and Noriega turned back UST’s Dirk Atilano and Josh Canalin, 8-11, 13-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-7, to secure the title.

The group stage matches of the team events will continue through the second day of competition, with the playoffs scheduled for Sunday.

Selected matches will be shown live on the new and improved CPlay app and the One Sports YouTube channel.