Thailand drew first blood with a 25-20 opening-set victory before China responded emphatically, dominating the second set, 25-11.

The hosts then seized control of the match by taking a tight third set, 25-23, behind outside hitters Zhuang Yushan and Wu Mengjie.

Facing elimination, Thailand fought back in the fourth, pulling away for a 25-18 victory to force a deciding fifth set.

The Thais gained separation midway through the decider and refused to surrender the advantage, with Pimpichaya Kokram helping stretch the lead before Chatchu-On Moksri delivered the final attack for a 15-10 victory.

Sasipaporn Janthawisut powered Thailand with a match-high 28 points, including 25 attacks and three aces.

Thatdao Nuekjang added 18 points, while Chatchu-On contributed 17.

Wu and Zhuang paced China with 21 points each.

The victory gave Thailand its fourth Asian championship following titles in 2009, 2013 and 2023, while successfully defending the continental crown it won three years ago.

More importantly, Thailand secured Asia’s direct qualification berth to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, ending decades of near misses and sending the women’s national team to the Olympic Games for the first time.

Thailand and China had already secured spots in the 2027 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Cup by reaching the final, while Japan claimed the third Asian berth after beating Iran in the bronze-medal match.

Thailand captain and setter Pornpun Guedpard was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and Best Setter.