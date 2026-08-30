Asian crown on the line
Major test for Thailand, clashes with China for Asian crown
Major test for Thailand, clashes with China for Asian crown
Defending champion Thailand and host China battle for Asian supremacy as they clash in the 2026 AVC Women’s Volleyball Continental Championship final today, Aug. 30, at the Tianjin Olympic Centre Gymnasium in Tianjin, China.
More than the continental crown is at stake, with the winner earning Asia’s direct qualification berth for the women’s volleyball tournament of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Both finalists have already secured their spots in the 2027 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship after reaching the championship match.
Thailand booked its place in the final after pulling off a 3-1 victory over Japan in the semifinals on Saturday.
The reigning Asian champions took the opening two sets, 25-21 and 25-20, before Japan answered with a 25-20 win in the third. Thailand, however, regained its composure in the fourth set, closing out the match, 25-20.
China, meanwhile, made quick work of Iran, sweeping the first-time semifinalists, 25-22, 25-12, 25-19.
The hosts dominated at the net, finishing with a 13-2 advantage in blocks and a 52-40 edge in kills. Zhuang Yushan led China with 17 points, while Wu Mengjie added 12.
The championship showdown sets up another meeting between two of Asia’s volleyball heavyweights, with Thailand seeking to retain its crown and China hoping to capitalize on its home-court advantage.
The title clash is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. (Manila time).