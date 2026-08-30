Thailand booked its place in the final after pulling off a 3-1 victory over Japan in the semifinals on Saturday.

The reigning Asian champions took the opening two sets, 25-21 and 25-20, before Japan answered with a 25-20 win in the third. Thailand, however, regained its composure in the fourth set, closing out the match, 25-20.

China, meanwhile, made quick work of Iran, sweeping the first-time semifinalists, 25-22, 25-12, 25-19.

The hosts dominated at the net, finishing with a 13-2 advantage in blocks and a 52-40 edge in kills. Zhuang Yushan led China with 17 points, while Wu Mengjie added 12.

The championship showdown sets up another meeting between two of Asia’s volleyball heavyweights, with Thailand seeking to retain its crown and China hoping to capitalize on its home-court advantage.

The title clash is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. (Manila time).