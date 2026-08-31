The 30-year-old Obiena bounced back from his fifth-place finish in the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League on 21 August, where he cleared 5.81m.

Ylio Philtjens of Belgium settled for silver with 5.72m, while Robin Emig of France also cleared the same height but took bronze on countback.

Obiena then made one last attempt to boost his chances of qualifying for the World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest by taking a shot at 5.97m, but failed to clear the height.

More than the victory, Obiena admitted he still has plenty of work to do following a challenging season that saw him change coaches in June and move to Athens.

“To be honest, it did not feel so good to win here. I did not like to win this way. There was a lot of action on the track and the other pole vaulters were not happy with that. But it is what it is,” Obiena said.