The initiative is focused on senile coconut trees that have reached the end of their productive life and can no longer provide yields sufficient to sustain farmers’ incomes.

Replacing these palms with productive trees is expected to create a stronger supply base for the industry while giving coconut-growing communities the prospect of higher harvests and additional income in the years ahead.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) and Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) said the planting drive supports the broader objectives of the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan (CFIDP), which seeks to raise coconut productivity, improve farmer incomes and strengthen the sector’s long-term sustainability.

The effort also brings together CFIDP implementing agencies, local government units, farmers’ organizations, industry partners and communities, underscoring the need for coordinated action in addressing the challenges facing coconut farmers.

The Philippines has one of the world’s major coconut industries, but its aging tree population has remained a long-term concern for production and farmer livelihoods. Renewing farms is therefore seen as an important step toward securing future supplies while improving the economic prospects of coconut-producing areas.

Beyond the planting activity, the government said the initiative represents an investment in the people and communities that depend on the crop.

Each new palm will take years to mature, but the planting drive is intended to establish the foundation for future harvests, stronger farm incomes and a more sustainable coconut industry.