The outfits drew attention as thousands of Pampanga residents continued to grapple with severe flooding.

“Balmain, Burberry, at Prada sa baha?!” one circulating post read.

“Burberry jacket agad napasin ko eh — pang-ulan lang talaga sa mga mayayaman, samantalang ordinaryong mamamayan hirap makabili ng kapoteng pang-ulan,” another commenter said.

Other social media users criticized what they described as an insensitive display amid the hardship experienced by flood victims.

“They need to feel that they are above us,” one commenter said.

“Napaka-insensitive talaga ng public officials natin,” another wrote.

Some users said the officials had previously been seen wearing high-end brands during public appearances, while others questioned the appropriateness of such clothing during relief and disaster-response activities.

“They give help, yes — but they also take credit. These are public servants. Their duty is to serve, assist, and protect the public interest. Pampanga deserves leaders who understand accountability and genuine service,” one widely shared statement read.

The DAILY TRIBUNE reached out to the governor for comment but has yet to receive a response as of posting.

The Pinedas, meanwhile, have continued relief operations in flood-hit communities, including the distribution of food packs and other assistance to affected residents.

The controversy comes as Pampanga continues to struggle with widespread flooding and evacuations following days of heavy rains.