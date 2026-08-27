That funding from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) came to an abrupt end following last weekend's Indianapolis LIV season finale event.

While LIV officials say a "2.0 version” of the tour will re-emerge under new investors next season, with a shorter schedule and reduced prize money, that remains deeply uncertain.

"The funding commitment announced by PIF earlier this year will reach its conclusion. As a result, we are scaling back operations as we transition to the next chapter of LIV Golf and work toward making LIV 2.0 a reality," said the LIV spokeswoman, in a statement.

"This week, we informed many of our colleagues that their employment under LIV 1.0 will end in the first week of September.”

"We are grateful to our employees for their hard work and dedication in building LIV Golf, and we remain committed to supporting those affected through this transition."

LIV currently has an agreement in place with an unnamed prospective new lead investor, and is offering players significant equity stakes in the tour.

It is also seeking further minority investors, with the goal of sealing a new structure by the end of next month.

A limited number of staff will be retained next month, while LIV hopes to bring back many employees at a later date if the transaction is sealed, a source familiar with the matter told AFP.

But the future of the tour will depend on its ability to retain big-draw players.