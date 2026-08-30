Ahead of the vote, SOCOTECO II said Sunday it has been conducting information, education, and communication (IEC) sessions since 6 August to explain its financial difficulties and the investments proposed under the partnership.

The campaign comes as the cooperative grapples with financial and operational pressures, including frequent outages and the need to upgrade its aging distribution network.

The proposed deal has also attracted opposition, with a prayer rally held Saturday along Pioneer Avenue and at Plaza Heneral Santos calling for greater scrutiny of the agreement.

Dubbed “Kahayag sa Tanan,” the gathering called for “truth, transparency and the future” of SOCOTECO II, with organizers seeking greater transparency and accountability over the proposed JVA.

Akbayan Youth activists, Gamay Katilingban na Kristohanon (GKK), and Notre Dame of Dadiangas University also joined the rally.

General Santos City Police Director PCOL Ariel B. Acala told local reporters that the prayer and candle-lighting activity was peaceful and attended by around 2,000 participants, mostly residents of General Santos and the nearby provinces of Sarangani and South Cotabato.

The turnout comes as thousands of MCOs have been attending SOCOTECO II’s IEC sessions since the campaign began.

Several MCOs attending the sessions have expressed support for the proposed partnership, citing recurring power interruptions and the need to modernize the cooperative’s distribution facilities.

The vice mayors of Maasim and Alabel were also among those who voiced support for the JVA.

The IEC sessions have allowed consumers to hear about SOCOTECO II’s financial difficulties and the proposed investments under the partnership as the cooperative seeks to build support ahead of the plebiscite.

The September vote will ultimately determine whether SOCOTECO II can proceed with IGNITE Power and pursue the proposed investment program for its distribution network.

SOCOTECO II supplies electricity to General Santos City, Sarangani, and parts of South Cotabato.