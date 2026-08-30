Norway’s King Harald V, Europe’s oldest reigning monarch, died on 28 August 2026 at the age of 89, ending his 35-year reign. The Royal Court said he died peacefully at Oslo University Hospital.
His only son, Haakon, automatically succeeded him as King Haakon VIII. In his first televised address as monarch, Haakon paid tribute to his late father and spoke of the significance of what would have been his parents’ 58th wedding anniversary on 29 August.
The Philippines also expressed condolences to Norway on Saturday, with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) honoring Harald’s 35 years of service as the country’s “People’s King.”
The DFA described his legacy as a source of “strength and inspiration” to the Norwegian people and conveyed its condolences to the Norwegian royal family, government and people.
Across Norway, people gathered to mourn the late monarch, leaving flowers and messages of remembrance outside the Royal Palace and other public places. Flags were lowered to half-mast as the country entered a period of mourning.
Harald became king in 1991 following the death of his father, King Olav V, and remained a popular and unifying figure throughout his reign.