Norway’s King Harald V, Europe’s oldest reigning monarch, died on 28 August 2026 at the age of 89, ending his 35-year reign. The Royal Court said he died peacefully at Oslo University Hospital.

His only son, Haakon, automatically succeeded him as King Haakon VIII. In his first televised address as monarch, Haakon paid tribute to his late father and spoke of the significance of what would have been his parents’ 58th wedding anniversary on 29 August.

The Philippines also expressed condolences to Norway on Saturday, with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) honoring Harald’s 35 years of service as the country’s “People’s King.”