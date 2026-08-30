Instead of immediately resorting to force, responding officers maintained communication with the suspect throughout the night while coordinating with barangay officials and community members.

The negotiations eventually led to the suspect voluntarily surrendering his weapons in stages on the morning of 30 August.

The suspect first surrendered a bolo, followed about an hour later by a 10.5-inch kitchen knife, before turning over his remaining bladed weapon and ultimately surrendering peacefully.

No further injuries or violent incidents were reported during the resolution of the standoff.

ISPPO Provincial Director Police Col. Agosto M. Asuncion said the police response underscored the importance of restraint and respect for human life, particularly when dealing with individuals in crisis.

“Our duty as protectors encompasses every individual, including those in acute crisis,” Asuncion said. “True operational excellence is defined by restraint, sound judgment, and an unyielding respect for human life.”

The ISPPO said the incident demonstrated its commitment to community-oriented policing and the protection of human rights while maintaining peace and public safety in Ilocos Sur.