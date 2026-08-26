Police said the motorcycle was traveling eastbound when it encountered a Motorstar tricycle traveling westbound and allegedly occupying the same lane.

The tricycle reportedly had non-working headlights and taillights at the time of the incident.

Both vehicles sustained damage, although the extent and estimated repair costs had yet to be determined.

The tricycle driver, identified as a 43-year-old resident of Barangay Pantoc, Narvacan, was brought to the Ilocos Sur District Hospital-Narvacan for an alcohol breath examination, which yielded a positive result.

He was subsequently issued a citation ticket for traffic violations.

Earlier that afternoon, another collision was reported along the Abra-Narvacan Highway in Barangay Dan-ar, Santiago.

Police said a Yamaha Sniper 155 driven by a 35-year-old resident of Cervantes was traveling northbound with his backrider, identified as Abraham Baquiran, when the incident occurred.

A Toyota Hilux driven by a 25-year-old resident of Baguio City was also traveling northbound behind the motorcycle.

According to police, the Hilux overtook the motorcycle along the shoulder lane. While the Hilux was overtaking, the motorcycle driver also attempted to overtake the vehicle ahead using the shoulder lane, resulting in a collision between the two vehicles.

The motorcycle driver sustained a fracture to his right arm, while Baquiran suffered body injuries.

Both were taken by responding personnel of the Santiago Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to Candon General Hospital for medical treatment.

The Hilux driver was unhurt.

Both vehicles sustained damage, with the estimated repair costs yet to be determined.