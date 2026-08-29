President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order to begin creating a US Space Academy, a new institution modeled on West Point and other top US military service academies.

“It’s called the U.S. Space Academy. That’s a big deal,” Trump said during a visit to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where he honored the Artemis II crew with the Congressional Space Medal of Honor.

Trump said the academy would train future Space Force members, engineers and civilian operators as the US expands its space capabilities and commercial space industry, with ambitions reaching from the Moon to beyond.