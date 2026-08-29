Alex Eala will kick off her US Open campaign against home bet and world No. 122 Mary Stoiana on Monday.
Stoiana, 23, made it into the main draw after a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Yue Yuan of China in the third qualifying round.
Eala will be entering as the No. 17 seed in her second stint in the final Grand Slam of the year.
The 21-year-old Eala competed in the US Open last year and made it to the second round before losing to world No. 40 Cristina Bucsa of Spain.
Eala is hoping to emulate her run in the Wimbledon Championships last July where she made it as far as the Round of 16.