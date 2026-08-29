Eala will be entering as the No. 17 seed in her second stint in the final Grand Slam of the year.

The 21-year-old Eala competed in the US Open last year and made it to the second round before losing to world No. 40 Cristina Bucsa of Spain.

Eala is hoping to emulate her run in the Wimbledon Championships last July where she made it as far as the Round of 16.