For Eala, however, the result mattered less than the opportunity to get a feel for the atmosphere and conditions awaiting her in the tournament.

The Washington Open champion said the exhibition provided the perfect simulation of a main-draw match while allowing her to enjoy the occasion alongside one of her closest friends on the WTA Tour.

Eala and Jovic even took part in an impromptu doubles match with their fathers in the middle of the one-set exhibition, giving the crowd another lighthearted moment before the serious action begins.

“It’s a great way to practice against a great opponent. Amazing court, and you get the atmosphere of the match, so with the way I approach these matches, I focus on myself,” Eala said.

“It’s a good exercise to switch back and forth between fun and really locked in. It’s nice to let loose and have a little fun,” Eala said.

The career-high world No. 18 will open her US Open campaign against a qualifier as she tries to surpass her previous best showing at Flushing Meadows.

Eala reached the second round last year before bowing to Cristina Bucsa of Spain and will now look to translate her strong North American campaign into another breakthrough run on one of tennis’ biggest stages.