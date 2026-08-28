“Napapansin na namin na ang aming admission ng leptospirosis ay mukhang nagpa-plateau na siya, then ini-expect namin, after 31 August, medyo bababa na siya. Ang aming datos: nagpe-prepare kami kumpara sa unang pagbaha noong 2025, at napansin namin kung gaano karaming leptospirosis din ang aming na-admit sa San Lazaro Hospital,” Suplico said during his interview at the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon program of the Presidential Communications Office.

Suplico said the first indication that a person might be suffering from leptospirosis is flu.

“Ang leptospirosis ay isang bacteria. Typical na, kapag mayroon kayong leptospirosis, ang unang-una ninyong sintomas ay parang nagkakaroon lang kayo ng flu at mayroon kayong history ng paglusong sa baha. Medyo mataas ang porsiyento na may leptospirosis kayo. Dahil ang leptospirosis ay isang bacteria, kailangang magpakonsulta kayo sa doktor at sabihin ninyo ang inyong nararamdaman, including the history of wading through flood,” he said.

The medical doctor advised that if a person suffers from flu after wading through flood, the patient should immediately consult a doctor.

“Ang ayaw namin, ang inyong sakit na leptospirosis ay mapabayaan at mag-proceed ito papunta sa severe leptospirosis,” he said.

Moreover, Suplico said leptospirosis has a 50 percent mortality rate.

“Nakamamatay ang leptospirosis. Kapag nag-severe leptospirosis kayo, aatakihin niya iyong inyong liver; maninilaw ang pasyente; aatakihin niya iyong kidney; hindi siya makaihi, at kailangan namin ng supportive management tulad ng hemodialysis; aatakihin niya iyong respiratory system ng tao; hirap siyang huminga,” he said, urging citizens to take leptospirosis seriously.

To date, Suplico said San Lazaro recorded 13 leptospirosis deaths, 10 males and three females, due to severe leptospirosis, with ages ranging from 22 years old to as high as 59 years old.

Despite plateauing cases, he said San Lazaro Hospital’s leptospirosis fast lane remains active to serve patients who have flu-like symptoms and were exposed to flood waters.