President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. conferred the Order of Sikatuna on outgoing Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya in recognition of his contributions to strengthening relations between Manila and Tokyo.
Endo received the honor during his farewell call on Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos at Malacañang on 27 August.
The Japanese Embassy said Endo thanked Marcos for his leadership in advancing bilateral cooperation in security, economic relations and people-to-people exchanges.
The two sides also reaffirmed the longstanding friendship between the Philippines and Japan and their commitment to broaden cooperation as comprehensive strategic partners.
They cited Marcos and the First Lady’s state visit to Japan in May, which coincided with the 70th anniversary of Philippines-Japan diplomatic relations.