(BARMM voters are urged to report all incidents of vote-buying or vote-selling, abuse of state resources, and any other election violations.)

For its part, Maceda stated, “We are assuring the public na tatapatan po namin ang inyong initiatives sa pamamagitan ng paggawa rin ho namin ng aming kaukulang reactions.”

(We will equal your initiatives through appropriate actions).

At the moment, he disclosed that the COMELEC has not yet received any report of vote-buying in connection with the upcoming BARMM polls.

“Pero hindi ho nangangahulugan na walang nagaganap na vote-buying sa region,” said the commissioner.

(This does not mean that no vote-buying is taking place.)

The commissioner assured the public that they should not be afraid in reporting election violations like vote-buying.

Citing Section 39 of COMELEC Resolution No. 11104, the commissioner said, “Puwede po nating isailallim sa Witness Protection Program.”

(We can have you placed under the Witness Protection Program.)

“Witness Protection Program is a program of government na nagbibigay ng proteksiyon at suporta sa mga testigo na maaaring malagay sa panganib dahil sa kanilang pakikilahok sa isang kasong criminal,” he explained.

(Witness Protection Program is a program of government that provides protection and support to witnesses who might be placed in danger because of their involvement in a criminal case.).

Those who have been found to have committed election violations, Maceda warned that they will get disqualified from the elections and may face prosecution.

On the other hand, the commissioner assured those who will be accused of vote-buying will be given the opportunity to defend themselves before the COMELEC.