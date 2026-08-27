The weather disturbances damaged 62,732 hectares of agricultural areas and resulted in production losses of 60,896 metric tons.

The damage covered rice, corn, cassava, high-value crops, fisheries, livestock and poultry, as well as agricultural and fisheries infrastructure, machinery and equipment.

“Further damage and losses are expected in affected regions as assessment and validation are ongoing,” the DA said.

Losses have been recorded in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region and Western Visayas.

With the damage threatening to disrupt the flow of agricultural goods, the DA has mobilized Kadiwa trucks to help transport commodities and provide assistance in affected areas.

The agency is also monitoring commodity prices and market flows to detect potential supply disruptions and deter profiteering.

To help farmers restart production, the DA has readied P609.79 million worth of rice, corn, and vegetable seeds and other planting materials.

The Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. is also providing P35.67 million in indemnification to 5,005 insured farmers and fishers affected by the weather disturbances.

Meanwhile, the National Food Authority has released 9,260 bags of milled rice to affected local governments in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Mimaropa.

Affected farmers and fishers may also borrow up to P25,000 under the Agricultural Credit Policy Council’s Survival and Recovery Loan Program. The loans are payable over three years at zero interest.

In the Cordillera region, the DA has established help desks at the Benguet Agri-Pinoy Trading Center and La Trinidad Vegetable Trading Post to monitor vegetable inflows and outflows and connect affected farmers with available government assistance.

The agency is also providing farmers with measures to limit spoilage and wastage of high-value crops as poor weather complicates harvesting, storage, and transport.