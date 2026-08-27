Set against the distinctive character of Laoag, the race will combine a 1.9-km swim, 90-km bike and 21.1-km run with a destination experience unlike any other on the Philippine IRONMAN calendar.

From the waters of Sadiri Beach to the wide northern roads and historic streets at the heart of the city, athletes can expect a course shaped by both speed and scenery.

Laoag’s appeal as a race venue extends beyond its roads and coastline. Known as the Sunshine City, the Ilocos Norte capital offers a warm, almost always-summer character that lends itself naturally to a race weekend, while its relatively compact urban setting provides athletes and spectators an accessible base from which to experience the best of the city and the wider province.

As a gateway to northern Luzon, Laoag also brings together heritage and contemporary city life. Historic streets, local markets and long-standing Ilocano traditions coexist with a growing café culture and modern energy, giving athletes and their families plenty of reasons to stay longer and explore beyond race day.

That combination of racing and destination appeal is expected to give IRONMAN 70.3 Laoag a distinctive identity within the Philippine circuit. Athletes travelling from across the country and overseas will have the opportunity not only to compete in Laoag’s first IRONMAN 70.3, but also to discover a city where history, food, culture and community are integral to the experience.

Laoag City Mayor James Bryan Alcid said the event provides the city with an opportunity to introduce its character and hospitality to a much wider international audience.

“We are proud to welcome IRONMAN 70.3 and the athletes, families and supporters who will come to experience Laoag City. This event gives us an opportunity to share what makes our city special – our history, our culture, our food, our people and the genuine warmth with which we welcome our visitors.”