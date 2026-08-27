Recently, a lesser-known avocado variety gained attention online. Its unique texture and flavor impressed those who tried it, prompting them to share it on social media.

"It's where the platform really helps, posting something."

Fabila delights in how quickly people shared and showed interest in the "Super Malagkit" avocado online.

The variant was first planted 70 years ago by Aurea Butiong, a grandmother who planted more than just a fruit—she started a family legacy that has lasted seven decades.

Called the "Super Malagkit" avocado for its glutinous texture, the fruit looks distinct from common varieties. While typical avocados range from bright to dark green, the "Super Malagkit" features a yellowish hue and a larger size.

Fabila, Butiong's grandson, continues to preserve the fruit. He pursues his passion for agriculture as an entrepreneur and rice farmer in Cotabato. Though the variety lacks an official name, Fabila often calls it the "Super Aurea" avocado after his late grandmother.

The story began when an unidentified visitor gave Butiong a simple gift. That gift turned out to be an extraordinary fruit that built its own identity over time.

"It was just an accident thing siguro na nabigyan siya ng Avocado. Binigyan siya ng avocado, 'you eat this lola because this is good for your health'. But my lola knows very well about the trees."

Butiong foresaw the fruit's potential and grew passionate about its care. She planted the seed in a pot, later transplanted it to their farm, and shared the harvest with friends and relatives after discovering its taste.

As a young widow, Butiong had to manage farm work to support her children, which built her deep agricultural knowledge.

"So that's how hard life is, like a mother and father. She has to cope up, so she has to do everything in her hands, magtanim," Fabila said.

"I learned everything from her, even cooking, planting, farming," he added.

Fabila noted that decades ago, promoting agricultural produce was difficult regardless of quality or taste. Filipinos relied primarily on word of mouth to evaluate goods.

"That's how avocado or trees started to make distinction because of usapang backyard."

"So ito, we discover it because we produce it we bought it, nagbunga, nagparami, we shared it then dami na nagsabi na malagkit," Fabila added, reflecting on how past communication methods prompted him to preserve his grandmother's work.

Despite growing interest, Fabila and his family do not sell the harvest. They prefer to propagate the tree and share the fruit with relatives.

"Sa ngayon, that's still limited to our stomachs and consumption and our relatives who visit us. Shini-share lang namin. Ang market ng avocado is malaki, in demand, pero sa amin hindi namin nakita ang market at that time, because samin pa lang, yang isang puno na yan, pag dumating kamag-anak namin… bigyan mo'ko minsan limang kilo."

"But in the future, that is a good business. Daming naghahanap ng nutrinional value ng avocado, so hindi siya mawawala sa tinatawag na eksena sa opportunity of the market."

The family remains open to commercial opportunities down the line, Fabila added.

Beyond market potential, Fabila believes the legacy of the "Super Malagkit" avocado will endure through local support for native produce. He emphasized that consumers should recognize the value of traditional crops.

"That is the essence na, bigyan natin ng high regard yung what is already within us. And preserve it and continue to propagate, improve it and typically by not depending with other propagations sa ibang countries because we could do it as a country."

Fabila also addressed future farmers who will safeguard local agriculture, encouraging them to preserve both their crop identity and traditional farming methods.

"They stick in one method lang, hindi sila masyadong nag diversified e kaya na-iidentify sila agad. Kasi kung marami kang ginagawa, ang tao minsan hindi makakafocus sa output mo e."

"What you sow, what you reap. But there is a continuing dapat na thought of them na… we have to preserve the future."