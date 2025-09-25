CREBA backs DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon

The Chamber of Real Estate & Builders’ Associations, led by National President Noel “Toti” Cariño and National Chairman Jerry M. Navarrete, along with Land Registration Authority Administrator Gerardo Sirios and other officials, led the passing of a resolution supporting the Department of Public Works and Highways’ new leadership under Secretary Vince Dizon. The move promotes quality infrastructure for Filipinos amid recent controversies surrounding flood control projects involving former and dismissed officials. Photograph by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE











Copied

The Chamber of Real Estate & Builders’ Associations, led by National President Noel “Toti” Cariño and National Chairman Jerry M. Navarrete, along with Land Registration Authority Administrator Gerardo Sirios and other officials, led the passing of a resolution supporting the Department of Public Works and Highways’ new leadership under Secretary Vince Dizon. The move promotes quality infrastructure for Filipinos amid recent controversies surrounding flood control projects involving former and dismissed officials. Photograph by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE The Chamber of Real Estate & Builders’ Associations, led by National President Noel “Toti” Cariño and National Chairman Jerry M. Navarrete, along with Land Registration Authority Administrator Gerardo Sirios and other officials, led the passing of a resolution supporting the Department of Public Works and Highways’ new leadership under Secretary Vince Dizon. The move promotes quality infrastructure for Filipinos amid recent controversies surrounding flood control projects involving former and dismissed officials. Photograph by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE The Chamber of Real Estate & Builders’ Associations, led by National President Noel “Toti” Cariño and National Chairman Jerry M. Navarrete, along with Land Registration Authority Administrator Gerardo Sirios and other officials, led the passing of a resolution supporting the Department of Public Works and Highways’ new leadership under Secretary Vince Dizon. The move promotes quality infrastructure for Filipinos amid recent controversies surrounding flood control projects involving former and dismissed officials. Photograph by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE