A subsequent inspection found no explosive or prohibited item.

The student, identified only as alias “Clark,” was taken into custody by the Argao Municipal Police Station and is facing proceedings for an alleged violation of Presidential Decree 1727, or the Anti-Bomb Joke Law.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said security measures in schools and other public places are intended to prevent threats and protect the public and should be taken seriously.

“Even if it is meant as a joke, a statement about a bomb can cause fear and disrupt the normal activities of an entire community. We should be mindful of what we say, especially in places where people expect to feel safe. A simple joke is not worth creating unnecessary alarm,” Nartatez said.

He said the PNP would continue coordinating with schools, security personnel, local authorities and other stakeholders to maintain safe learning environments while respecting the rights of those involved.

The PNP said the incident also underscores the importance of complying with established security procedures, particularly in schools where students, faculty members, personnel and visitors share the same space.

Police also urged the public to refrain from making or spreading false or unverified bomb threats and similar statements that could cause unnecessary alarm.

Under PD 1727, false bomb threats and bomb jokes may carry legal consequences.