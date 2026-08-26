More than a change in visual identity, the new logo represents a league that has evolved from its beginnings into the country's premier professional volleyball competition and, in the process, helped fuel the sport's remarkable rise in popularity.

The new design is built around three defining ideas – strength, depth and stability.

The silver element symbolizes the strength and stability the PVL has developed throughout its decade-long journey, while also reflecting the depth of talent that has elevated the league and Philippine volleyball to a higher level.

Blue, meanwhile, reinforces the PVL's identity and unity while expressing its continuing drive to move Philippine volleyball forward.

Those themes mirror the league's own transformation.

Over the past 10 years, the PVL has provided a professional stage for many of the country's finest players while opening the door for a new generation of stars. Its sustained competition, growing fan base and increasingly high level of play have helped give Philippine volleyball a visibility and following that would have been difficult to imagine a decade ago.

Today, volleyball stands among the most popular sports in the country, firmly establishing itself as one of the nation's biggest sporting attractions.

The PVL has played a major role in that rise.

By creating a consistent professional platform where players can compete at a high level, develop their careers and build connections with fans, the league has helped turn volleyball into a year-round sporting conversation. Its matches have produced household names, compelling rivalries and memorable moments, while its growing reach has introduced the sport to an even wider audience.

The league's impact extends beyond the court.

Its growth has strengthened the pathway for aspiring players, given established athletes a venue to continue competing at the highest level and helped inspire younger generations to pursue volleyball. In many ways, the PVL's growth has mirrored the growth of the sport itself.

Now, as it enters its 10th season, the league is looking not only at how far it has come but also at where Philippine volleyball can go next.

The Oct. 10 season-opening celebration will serve as both a tribute to the PVL's journey and a launchpad for its next chapter. Sports Vision, the league's organizer, is already deep into preparations to ensure that the milestone season reflects the significance of the occasion.