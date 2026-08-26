The company was cited by AFAB in the Large Enterprise Category for the former’s significant contributions to community programs and initiatives for 2024 and 2025. The award cited GNPD for its “invaluable support” to AFAB’s programs and initiatives and its significant contribution to the community.

According to GNPD, the award reflects more than the company’s support for individual programs, highlighting the value of sustained collaboration between the private sector and the public sector in creating initiatives that respond to community needs and contribute to local development.

“For GNPD, community engagement is anchored on partnership—working alongside government agencies, local communities, institutions, and other stakeholders to create shared value and contribute to the development of Bataan,” the company stated.

GNPD and its partner GNPower Mariveles Energy Center (GMEC), backed by AboitizPower, run their main community and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives under the flagship program called P.R.O.G.R.E.S.S.

The flagship program means Protect marine life, Reforest land, Optimize wealth from waste, Generate livelihood skills and income, Rehabilitate social infrastructure, Elevate educational opportunities, Safeguard quality health access, Strengthen disaster resiliency.

The company also conduct MediKalinga Missions with regular medical and dental outreach missions deliver free healthcare services and medicines directly to residents in nearby neighborhoods; Environmental Projects that collaborates with local groups like the Abucay Upland Farmers Association include the Bambusetum reforestation project and eco-friendly waste-to-material recycling programs.

The company also hold Disaster Relief and Aid wherein employee volunteers mobilize quickly to distribute relief packs to families affected by seasonal flooding and harsh weather, working alongside local government units

“For GNPD, the award is both a celebration of what has been accomplished and a renewed commitment to keep building communities—one partnership, one initiative, and one meaningful impact at a time.”