“Clear reporting gives investors and other stakeholders a better view of how we make decisions, manage the business and plan for the long term,” said SM Investments President and CEO Frederic C. DyBuncio. “The other awards show how that same sense of responsibility is carried through by our businesses in the communities they serve.”

SM Supermalls accounted for the remaining eight recognitions, led by a Gold award for the Philippine International Pyromusical Competition under Brand Experience of the Year (Consumer).

The Find Your SM campaign received Silver in the same category, while the SM Green Movement won Silver for Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility.

Other Silver awardees included SM Cares Coastal Cleanup for Achievement in Environment and SM Cares: A Mall for All for Achievement in Diversity and Inclusion.

The SM Cares Book Nook and SM Mindanao Art each received Bronze, recognizing initiatives that promote reading and provide a wider platform for Mindanaoan artists.

“People experience a mall through the things they do there, not through what we say about it,” said SM Supermalls President Steven T. Tan. “A place to read, an event that brings local art to more people, or a program that makes the mall easier to use can make a practical difference to a community.”

More than 300 business professionals participated in two months of judging for this year’s awards. The International Business Awards, now in their 23rd year, recognize organizations and business leaders from around the world.