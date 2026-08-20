“This is about building dreams. By equipping the home of our local weightlifting community, we are laying the foundation for the next generation of Olympic icons,” he said.

The simple yet meaningful ceremony was attended by representatives from the PSC, including executive assistant Lito Cinco from the Office of Commissioner Matthew Gaston, Assistance and Coordination Division OIC Anna Ruiz, and LJ Bujawe.

Local sports leaders City Councilor Elbert Bong Atilano and Sports Development Officer Cecilia Atilano joined the turnover, alongside 21 grassroots athletes, coaches Allen Jayfrus Diaz and Emelita Diaz, and Asian Youth and Junior medalists Alexsandra Ann Diaz and Jhodie Peralta.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, who built the gym after her Rio de Janeiro Olympics silver medal, expressed joy at seeing young lifters benefit from the upgrade.

“Because of these weightlifting equipment, the athletes from the Mampang weightlifting club can continuously train in the weightlifting gym I built back in 2017,” Diaz-Naranjo said.

“I am happy to see so many young people giving weightlifting a try and dreaming of becoming medalists,” she added.

The turnover marks a significant boost for Zamboanga’s weightlifting community, ensuring that young athletes have access to international-standard equipment and a nurturing environment.

This project is a collaboration between the PSC and the Department of Education headed by Secretary Sonny Angara following the instruction of President Marcos for both government institutions to work together in developing sports programs all over the country.

“Grassroots development is the lifeblood of Philippine sports. Every barbell lifted here is a step closer to producing champions who will one day carry our flag on the world stage.”

For the PSC, it is a reaffirmation of its mission to empower grassroots athletes and strengthen the pipeline of future champions.