“The operating environment remained challenging in the first half, requiring us to stay disciplined and focused,” Metrobank President Fabian Dee said.

“Our results reflect the strength of Metrobank’s core businesses, the continued trust of our clients, and our prudent approach to balancing growth and risk. We will continue to support our clients while pursuing sustainable growth in an uncertain environment,” he added.

In February, Metrobank’s Board of Directors approved total cash dividends of P5.00 per share for 2026. This includes the regular P3.00-per-share dividend, to be paid semiannually, and a P2.00 special cash dividend. The first payout of P3.50 per share—consisting of P1.50 in regular and P2.00 in special dividends—was distributed to shareholders on 26 March, with those on record as of 9 March 2026 eligible for the payout.

Metrobank reported net income of P24.9 billion in the first half of 2026, broadly unchanged from the P24.85 billion recorded in the same period last year. The bank had total assets of P3.58 trillion as of end-June, making it the third-largest bank by assets behind BDO Unibank and the Bank of the Philippine Islands.

The latest dividend declaration continues Metrobank’s regular cash distributions to shareholders for 2026. Based on the bank’s regulatory filing, Metrobank has 4.497 billion common shares outstanding.

Shareholders on Metrobank’s records as of 9 September will be entitled to receive the second P1.50-per-share dividend, with payment scheduled for 25 September.