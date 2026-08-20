The Project BRIDGES is organized by the DENR-EMB R3, led by Regional Director Martin Jose Despi, and was formally introduced during the Environmental Summit 2026 at the Royce Hotel and Casino, New Clark City, Pampanga on 19 August 2026.

Project BRIDGES is a multi-industrial initiative that is anchored on seven thematic pillars: Biodiversity and Environmental Protection; Renewable Energy for Solidification; Inclusive Environmental Awareness and Participation; Disaster Resilience and Climate Adaptation; Green Infrastructure; Environmental Infrastructure and Innovation; and Sustainable Systems and Partnership.

One of which aims to strengthen and enhance the operational capacity of Materials Recovery Facilities (MRFs) and key ecological facilities across Region III by fostering multi-sectoral partnerships with renewable and thermal power generation companies.

The Sta. Cruz Elementary School in Lubao, Pampanga was selected as the recipient of the Project BRIDGES by Solarification of the school during the Pilot Beneficiary Selection.

According to AboitizPower, to show their support for regional environmental sustainability and social development, both the GMEC and GNPD, along with the Aboitiz Power Renewables, Inc. have jointly pledged a 10 kW Solar Power System valued at P700,000 to the Sta. Cruz Elementary School.

“This solar installation will provide clean energy, reduce facility operating costs, and establish the school as a model for green energy adoption in the local educational sector,” AboitizPower stated.