Philippine Maharlika Dance Artists spotlight Filipino heritage through movement

For over a decade, the Philippine Maharlika Dance Artists, Inc. has stood as a proud bearer of tradition and innovation, carrying forward the legacy of Philippine dance with passion, artistry, and a mission to inspire the next generation of performers.

Roots in the university tradition

Formally established in 2014 by alumni of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) cultural dance troupe, the group was born from the shared vision of artists who had once trained under the university’s famed Kalinangan Dance Ensemble. Drawing on the discipline and artistry honed in their student years, the alumni reassembled as Maharlika Dance Artists, this time bringing with them the diverse experiences they gained as performers in various dance companies across the country.

Expanding artistic horizons

What began as a university-rooted folk dance ensemble has since evolved into a company known for its versatility. From the intricate storytelling of Philippine folk and indigenous dances to the dynamism of contemporary, ballroom, and hip-hop, the group embraces a wide spectrum of movement styles. Yet at the heart of every performance remains the spirit of Philippine culture—narrating stories of the past while engaging with the energy of the present.

The group’s growing prominence has been cemented through performances at some of the nation’s most respected stages. Since 2015, they have been regulars at the Concert at the Park series, appearing for four consecutive years, and have also showcased their artistry at the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Pasinaya Festival in 2019 and 2023. Beyond festivals, the ensemble has graced countless government and private events nationwide, earning them recognition as one of the most requested groups, especially for fiestas and wedding celebrations where their expertise in Muslim and rural dances resonates deeply with audiences.

Recognition and legacy

In 2024, the group achieved one of its proudest milestones when it was honored as one of the Best Folkdance Groups by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA)—a recognition of both their artistry and their commitment to upholding the quality of Philippine dances across the country.

Much of this success can be attributed to the vision and leadership of Prof. Ma. Victoria T. Caringal, the group’s Artistic Director. A graduate of the Philippine Normal College, Prof. Caringal’s journey as a cultural worker began as a member of PNC Koro Sampaguita and the Philippine Barangay Folk Dance Troupe. Her lifelong commitment to nurturing Filipino talent dates back to 1982, when she began directing the PUP Kalinangan Dance Ensemble, the predecessor of today’s Maharlika Dance Artists. Under her stewardship, the group has maintained both excellence and continuity.

Training the next generation

True to their mission, the Philippine Maharlika Dance Artists are not only performers but also mentors. Each summer, they hold dance workshops that culminate in a recital, giving young aspirants the opportunity to experience the rigors and rewards of performance. These initiatives ensure that the knowledge, discipline, and artistry of Philippine dance will not only survive but thrive in the hands of the next generation.

Over the years, the group has performed in countless towns and cities, bringing the richness of Philippine dance to communities large and small. Their upcoming highlight will be a special performance at a Fiesta Celebration in Jaro, Leyte, where they will share the stage with none other than Asia’s Timeless Diva, Dulce.

Now celebrating its 11th year, the Philippine Maharlika Dance Artists remain steadfast in their purpose: to celebrate, preserve, and reimagine the cultural heritage of the Philippines through music, dance, and song. By creating opportunities for emerging talents, exploring innovative works, and drawing from the enduring legacies of National Artists for Dance, the group ensures that the rhythm of Filipino identity continues to move forward—one graceful step at a time.