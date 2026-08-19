Commercial operations are scheduled to begin in March 2027, with the project expected to generate an average workforce of 118 employees.

Epson Precision will manufacture various industrial robots, including Selective Compliant Articulated Robot Arm or SCARA units and six-axis models. The registered activities will also cover robot components, sub-assemblies for knock-down production, spare parts and after-sales service parts.

PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga and Epson Precision Chairman and President Yushi Irie signed the agreement.

“Epson has been part of the PEZA family since 1995, and today we welcome them into an entirely new chapter of reinventing itself and moving up the value chain — from precision printing to precision robotics. This is the kind of growth we want every locator to aspire to: continuously advancing, innovating, and finding new ways to compete globally. PEZA will always be here to support this kind of forward-looking investment, because when our locators grow bolder, our economy grows stronger with them,” Panga said.

Epson’s 31-year presence in PEZA also positions the Philippines within its global robotics supply chain. The company is the world’s No. 1 SCARA robot manufacturer and a global leader in precision automation.

The expansion highlights the country’s potential to attract advanced manufacturing projects as automation and Industry 4.0 transform production.

PEZA said Epson’s new activity demonstrates how long-term investments can evolve into higher-value industries, create quality jobs and strengthen the Philippines’ manufacturing capabilities.