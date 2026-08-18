“HD Liftoff is a launchpad for tomorrow’s champions. The young lifters who stepped onto the platform this weekend are the future of Philippine sports, and this event gives them the confidence to dream bigger,’’ said Gregorio.

Diaz, visibly moved by the turnout, emphasized the importance of giving young lifters a stage to shine.

“Kaya pala ng weightlifting community na magdaos ng isang competition dito mismo sa Glorietta… Napatunayan natin na lahat ng akala nating imposible ay nagiging possible,” said Diaz.

“Masaya ako na makita ang mga bata na mahawakan ang Eleiko barbell at maranasan ang tunay na competition set-up. Ito ang simula ng mas malawak na pag-angat ng weightlifting sa bansa,’’ added the nation’s first Olympic gold medalist.

Among those who participated in the tournament were Samantha Diaz, Hidilyn’s niece, who clinched second place in her category (Youth U12 girls), and Asian junior champion and continental record-holder Albret Ian Delos Santos in the open division.

Rising talents likewise impressed with strong lifts as well as veteran lifters who delivered inspiring performances in the masters division.

The HD Liftoff, staged in a bustling mall venue, drew crowds of casual shoppers and sports fans alike, breaking barriers and bringing weightlifting closer to everyday Filipinos.

“Every great athlete begins with a first lift. By staging HD Liftoff, Hidilyn has created the perfect springboard for our youth to rise, compete, and eventually carry the nation’s flag on the world stage,’’ said Gregorio.