Average utilization has reached 73 percent across domestic and international transfers, supported by the addition of more airline partners.

CEB Connects cuts the steps required between connecting flights by eliminating the need for passengers to retrieve and re-check their baggage. Minimum connecting times are set at 35 minutes for domestic flights and 60 minutes for international flights.

ACAC said current volumes show the facility can handle more passengers within those connecting times, giving MCIA room to further build transfer traffic as its airline network expands.

"The strong adoption of CEB Connects shows that modern travelers demand efficiency, speed, and absolute peace of mind when choosing a layover hub," said Ricia Montejo, General Manager for Mactan-Cebu International Airport at Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation (ACAC).

"By drastically shortening transfer times and removing the need to re-check baggage, we are delivering true operational excellence that seamlessly links all types of travelers to the heart of the Philippines while showcasing our signature Cebuano hospitality from the moment they land.”

MCIA has steadily added carriers to CEB Connects since its rollout, expanding the number of domestic and international passengers that can connect through Cebu.

Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific were the first to join, launching international-to-domestic transfers on 7 April 2025 and domestic-to-international transfers on 11 June.

Singapore Airlines activated both transfer services on 15 September 2025, followed by AirAsia Philippines on 15 November.

The network expanded further this year with China Airlines joining on 30 April and Emirates on 26 May, both offering international-to-domestic and domestic-to-international transfers.

The additions extend the service to passengers arriving from markets including the Middle East and North Asia who can connect through Cebu to domestic destinations without the traditional self-transfer process.

ACAC plans to further improve transfer processing times and bring more airlines into the program to capture a bigger share of connecting traffic through MCIA.