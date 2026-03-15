Wonder Women: Mordi, Nitura key Adamson victory over UP

The Lady Falcons charged back from a 4-8 deficit in the third and kept it close until turning the tables around with Nitura, Sagaysay and Mordi conniving to build a 23-16 lead in an 8-1 run that broke a 15-15 deadlock.

UP scored three straight points to get within four, 23-19, before Mordi finished the Fighting Maroons off with back-to-back attacks.

“Of course, we have our goals. This is our plan B to be at 4-3 although our goal is to be at 5-2. This is a good ending for us coming to the second round,” Nitura said.

Fina Ali finished with eight points while Joan Monares and Bienne Bansil had seven for UP, which absorbed a fourth straight defeat for a 3-4 slate.

With the Fighting Maroons adjusting their rotation after outside hitter Casiey Dongallo was ruled out for the season due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus tears, coach Fabio Menta faced a challenging task with his personnel.

In men’s play, De La Salle University pulled off a shocker over six-peat-seeking National University (NU), 19-25, 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 15-10.

Yoyong Mendoza stepped into the plate in the deciding set, pounding the crucial hits, including the game-winning kill, as the Green Spikers racked up three straight victories to climb to a share of fourth with Ateneo de Manila University with a 3-4 record.