During the Aug. 11 oral arguments in G.R. No. 257575, Melvin A. Baluyot v. Maria Fessy Antonio Baluyot and Republic of the Philippines, Leonen repeatedly sought clarification on Baluyot’s circumstances. Baluyot is currently an American citizen while retaining his Filipino citizenship through dual citizenship.

Baluyot is asking the Court to recognize the divorce he obtained in the United States. His counsel argued that the relevant consideration should be Baluyot’s citizenship when recognition of the divorce is sought, rather than his citizenship when the divorce was obtained.

“Because your clients are not living in the past. They are actually living in the present, correct?” Leonen asked, to which counsel answered in the affirmative.

Counsel said Baluyot has no remedy in the United States if Philippine courts refuse to recognize the divorce. American courts have already granted the divorce, making another proceeding between the same parties subject to the principle of res judicata, counsel added.

Leonen also asked about the possibility of reconciliation between Baluyot and his former spouse.

Counsel said reconciliation would be “very difficult,” noting that Baluyot is already married.

Love, family and the law

The questioning then moved beyond citizenship and into the meaning of family, with Leonen asking counsel whether love remains the strongest basis for family solidarity.

“You agree with me that the strongest basis for solidarity of a family is love, correct? At the very least, misery cannot be the foundation of a sovereignty, correct?” Leonen asked, with counsel agreeing.

“Neither is it the foundation of a family, correct? A good family that is” Leonen argued.

The exchange underscored the tension at the heart of the petition: While the Court must resolve a technical question on foreign divorce recognition, its ruling could affect the personal lives and family relationships involved.

Leonen later described the legal barrier facing Baluyot as a “very narrow, technical, non-compassionate reading” of a doctrine promulgated in 2005.

The justice also noted that Baluyot’s present connection to the Philippines is “very thin,” while his immediate request is to have the foreign divorce recognized so he can hold a ceremony before his relatives in the country.

Citizenship at the time of recognition

The petitioner’s counsel maintained that the case could be resolved by determining which point in time should govern Baluyot’s eligibility for recognition of the foreign divorce.

“To clarify, what is the exact relief that you want this Court to grant your client?” he asked.

“To be precise, Your Honor, the petitioner is seeking this Honorable Court to recognize the foreign divorce he secured in the United States,” counsel replied.

Leonen then narrowed the issue further, asking whether “it is not the divorce, it is not the citizenship at the time of the divorce, but rather the citizenship at the time of the recognition of the divorce that should matter,” to which counsel agreed.

The exchange also touched on the Supreme Court’s previous treatment of foreign divorce cases, particularly Republic v. Manalo.

While the case remains pending before the Supreme Court, the central dispute remains whether recognition of a foreign divorce should be determined by circumstances surrounding the divorce itself, including the petitioner’s citizenship at that time, or by his citizenship and family circumstances when recognition is sought.