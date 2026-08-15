The court set bail at P90,000 for each count.

Guo was convicted of qualified human trafficking by another Pasig court and sentenced to life imprisonment. The same court sentenced seven co-accused to life imprisonment and ordered them to pay P2 million in fines for each case, along with monetary reparations to victims.

It also ordered the forfeiture of the P6-billion Baofu compound in favor of the government and permanently revoked the registrations of Baofu Land Development Inc., Hongsheng Gaming Technology Inc. and Zun Yuan Technology Inc.

Guo's trafficking conviction stemmed from the investigation into a compound in Bamban that authorities linked to illegal activities. She had previously been denied bail in the trafficking case.

Guo was dismissed as Bamban mayor by the Ombudsman for grave misconduct over alleged links to illegal activities involving Philippine offshore gaming operators in the municipality.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue has also filed a criminal complaint against Guo for alleged tax evasion and failure to file income tax returns from 2019 to 2023, involving an estimated tax deficiency of more than P1.008 billion, including surcharges and interest.