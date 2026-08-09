According to the DA, the decision was prompted by an official report from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations confirming outbreaks of the FMD virus serotype SAT1 in the affected economies.

The cases were validated through laboratory testing in coordination with the World Organization for Animal Health’s reference laboratory network.

Based on the Department Circular No. 39 signed by Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr., the Philippines will prohibit the entry of live swine, cattle, water buffaloes and other FMD-susceptible animals, as well as fresh skeletal muscle meat, casings, tallow, hooves, horns and animal semen originating from the affected areas.

“The Philippines has worked hard to protect its livestock sector from devastating animal diseases. Acting swiftly against emerging risks is essential to safeguarding food security, protecting farmers’ livelihoods and preserving public confidence in our food supply,” Tiu Laurel said.

“We are taking a science-based and precautionary approach. While we remain committed to facilitating safe trade, protecting the health of our livestock industry must always come first.”

The DA clarified that products classified by the World Organization for Animal Health as “safe commodities” will continue to be allowed, subject to strict import requirements. These include ultra-high temperature milk and dairy products, heat-treated canned meat, protein meal, gelatin, and certain processed hides and leather products, provided they meet prescribed veterinary certification and processing standards.

Foot-and-mouth disease affects cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, pigs, goats, sheep and buffaloes.

While it poses no public health risk and is not considered a food safety concern for humans, outbreaks can severely disrupt livestock production, trigger supply disruptions, raise production costs and inflict heavy economic losses on farmers.

The DA said veterinary quarantine officers have been instructed to stop and confiscate prohibited shipments arriving at Philippine ports, underscoring the government’s determination to keep the country free from one of the world’s most economically damaging livestock diseases.